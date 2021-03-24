© Instagram / kelly preston





John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella, 20, Has Landed Her First Big Movie– She Lost Mom Kelly Preston to Breast Cancer and John Travolta's Private Jet Helped Him and Kelly Preston Join the Mile High Club





John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella, 20, Has Landed Her First Big Movie– She Lost Mom Kelly Preston to Breast Cancer and John Travolta's Private Jet Helped Him and Kelly Preston Join the Mile High Club





Last News:

John Travolta's Private Jet Helped Him and Kelly Preston Join the Mile High Club and John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella, 20, Has Landed Her First Big Movie– She Lost Mom Kelly Preston to Breast Cancer

Holcomb: All 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines as of March 31.

Terps Football Scoop: Early Standouts and four-star recruits.

The Blue Devil™ bully: Duke law professors outline University's aggressive trademark defense.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline.

New trail signage will guide the way.

Massive cargo ship blocks Suez Canal; tankers carrying Saudi, Russian and US oil wait on both sides.

Latest Satellite Launch and Space Insurance Market Research.

Boys basketball: Sock's Idris Ali, Insinger receive top HAC honors.

Google Chrome 90 Becomes Faster and More Secure With HTTPS Protocol Update.

Texas Rangers will be relying on bullpen pitchers Matt Bush, Hunter Wood.

Man held on rape charges.