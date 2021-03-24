© Instagram / die antwoord





Die Antwoord dropped from festivals amid claims of homophobic abuse and Die Antwoord Accused of Fabricating Sexual Assault





Die Antwoord Accused of Fabricating Sexual Assault and Die Antwoord dropped from festivals amid claims of homophobic abuse





Last News:

Iowa’s Clark, UConn’s Bueckers dominating women’s tourney.

Barware Market.

Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response.

Man dies after car becomes trapped in floodwaters in Sydney's north-west.

On this day: Sandpaper Gate rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

Shafali Verma on ODI omission: Not getting named motivation to play better.

Residents of narrow country lane on Shropshire/ Staffordshire border claim HGVs make life a 'misery'.

Hundreds Flock to Barton Hall for In-Person Prelims.

Bethesda's 'Starfield' rumored to be announced in June.

Bird feeder hygiene urged due to salmonella outbreak.

Indonesia's ambitious plan to reopen Bali mid-year.