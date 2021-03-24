Die Antwoord dropped from festivals amid claims of homophobic abuse and Die Antwoord Accused of Fabricating Sexual Assault
© Instagram / die antwoord

Die Antwoord dropped from festivals amid claims of homophobic abuse and Die Antwoord Accused of Fabricating Sexual Assault


By: Sophia Moore
2021-03-24 10:00:07

Die Antwoord Accused of Fabricating Sexual Assault and Die Antwoord dropped from festivals amid claims of homophobic abuse


Last News:

Iowa’s Clark, UConn’s Bueckers dominating women’s tourney.

Barware Market.

Croatia: Petrinja Earthquake Response.

Man dies after car becomes trapped in floodwaters in Sydney's north-west.

On this day: Sandpaper Gate rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

Shafali Verma on ODI omission: Not getting named motivation to play better.

Residents of narrow country lane on Shropshire/ Staffordshire border claim HGVs make life a 'misery'.

Hundreds Flock to Barton Hall for In-Person Prelims.

Bethesda's 'Starfield' rumored to be announced in June.

Bird feeder hygiene urged due to salmonella outbreak.

Indonesia's ambitious plan to reopen Bali mid-year.

  TOP