© Instagram / john malkovich





John Malkovich Initially Thought ‘Being John Malkovich’ Should’ve Been ‘Being Tom Cruise’ and John Malkovich: “What makes me laugh? A chimp in a space suit hurtling towards the sun”





John Malkovich: «What makes me laugh? A chimp in a space suit hurtling towards the sun» and John Malkovich Initially Thought ‘Being John Malkovich’ Should’ve Been ‘Being Tom Cruise’





Last News:

Spring warmth continues with spring showers and spring storms on the way.

Jokic and the Nuggets face the Raptors.

Keith Cameron.

Ask Amy: Former pot smoker finds himself irritable, aggravated.

Intel’s Irish expansion, Microsoft’s Irish profits and banks’ cash for fossil fuels.

IR35 and individuals supplied by agencies.

Nepal, Philippines and South East Asia: EU allocates €11 million for disaster preparedness and humanitarian aid.

A moving Superman & Lois puts Martha Kent’s legacy front and center.

Eddie K. Stubblefield, 85.

Guerbet: Gadopiclenol.