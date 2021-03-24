© Instagram / jay hernandez





Day of Pride: Jay Hernandez '01 (Men's Basketball) and ‘My Mother Has Never Been Prouder Of Me’: Jay Hernandez On CBS’s ‘Magnum P.I.’





Day of Pride: Jay Hernandez '01 (Men's Basketball) and ‘My Mother Has Never Been Prouder Of Me’: Jay Hernandez On CBS’s ‘Magnum P.I.’





Last News:

‘My Mother Has Never Been Prouder Of Me’: Jay Hernandez On CBS’s ‘Magnum P.I.’ and Day of Pride: Jay Hernandez '01 (Men's Basketball)

Building the Link Between Learning and Inclusion.

LiveXLive To Launch Original Comedy, Sports And Podcasting Pay-Per-View Shows In Conjunction With Facebook Paid Online Events.

Top Chef Judges Share Their Go-To Recipes for Pleasing Picky Eaters.

Saucy, cheesy stuffed manicotti with coppa and rustic pesto.

Easter Egg Hunts set for April 3 and 4.

Bill Butler and Paul Verst partner to give $1M to Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts.

Man who pointed bow and arrow at deputies in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Thomasville, deputies say.

Huawei's Innovative Technology and Scenario-Based Solutions Enable All Industries.

Outlook on the Liquid Filling Machines Global Market to 2026.

New parent group One WillCo seeks to address racism in Williamson schools.

Letters: Climate change, gun magazine capacity, roadway litter.

Breaking Diversity Barriers, Bevy Announces $40M Series C Funding Round from a Syndicate that Includes More than 25 Top Black Leaders; Will Soon Have 20% of its Workforce Represented by Black Employees.