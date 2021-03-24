© Instagram / 21 jump street





21 Jump Street female-focused spinoff has a new title and Channing Tatum reteaming with 21 Jump Street directors for monster movie





Channing Tatum reteaming with 21 Jump Street directors for monster movie and 21 Jump Street female-focused spinoff has a new title





Last News:

Realogy Military Rewards and PCSgrades Team Up to Offer Services to Nearly One Quarter of all Home Buyers and Sellers: Military & Veteran Families.

Here are the best and worst ways to spend your stimulus payment.

Tesla and Bitcoin, Dolphin and NFTs, Yellen and Powell.

Scrambling for a Quarterback: Observations on Later Picks.

Elon Musk: SpaceX will land Starships on Mars 'well before 2030'.

Bestway Ag Owner Says Company Built On Service To Agriculture.

The Circuit Split Continues: 11th Circuit Weighs In On Standing In Data Breach Litigation.

News media keeps pressing the mute button on women's sports.

Here is Virgin's new buy on board menu for economy class.

Techno meets «chainsaw-wielding industrial beats» on Slikback’s new EP.

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares how she returned back on set five days after giving birth.

One Woman's Fight to Keep Dancing.