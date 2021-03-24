The Cat in the Hat would dislike that and On 'The Cat in the Hat' anniversary, Keith Carson's knowledge of Dr. Seuss gets put to the test

© Instagram / cat in the hat





Last News:

McConnell says he and Biden aren't talking.

Eagles sign former Super Bowl MVP and Jersey native Flacco.

Law and Legal: CK Hoffler Answers Your Questions.

Remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference Regular Season Competitions to Follow Local Health Guidelines and Restrictions for Attendance.

Former Pitt employee charged with stealing over 13000 masks at start of pandemic.

TRHD remains focused on widespread vaccinations.

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards: 'High ceiling' but needs to 'learn some habits'.

From 'talent of the century' to Arsenal bit part: What's going on with Martinelli?

Referee Tim Peel fired for remark on hot mic during Red Wings game.

Experts say you should hold on to your COVID vaccine card.

Little signs 2 bills easing regulations on cow manure, but warns they may push things too far, landing state Ag rules in court...

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks entering Phase 1 on April 5.