© Instagram / full metal jacket





Why Matthew Modine Turned Down Top Gun For Full Metal Jacket and Matthew Modine on 'Wrong Turn', the message of 'Full Metal Jacket' and a return to 'Stranger Things' (exclusive)





Why Matthew Modine Turned Down Top Gun For Full Metal Jacket and Matthew Modine on 'Wrong Turn', the message of 'Full Metal Jacket' and a return to 'Stranger Things' (exclusive)





Last News:

Matthew Modine on 'Wrong Turn', the message of 'Full Metal Jacket' and a return to 'Stranger Things' (exclusive) and Why Matthew Modine Turned Down Top Gun For Full Metal Jacket

Boris Johnson reportedly credits ‘greed’ and ‘capitalism’ for vaccine success, sparking debate.

2021 Oscar Nominations and Ceremony Changes Announced – The Daily Utah Chronicle.

5 Skills for Human Resources in 2021 and Beyond.

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and prediction.

North Dakota has 142 new COVID-19 cases and another death.

Pushing forward and embracing the workout with Our House Studios.

Gov. Little COVID-19 vaccine announcement and COVID-19 vaccine media briefing.

Las Vegas police looking for hit-and-run drivers.

What exactly is a memory foam mattress, what's it made from and who's it good for?

TeamDogs: Dog owners warned over 13 foods and other things that could harm your pet.

Arbolus raises $6M from Fuel Ventures and Plug&Play to apply ML to expert knowledge.

Man on the run for months following Frayser shooting arrested.