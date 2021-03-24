© Instagram / girl meets world





Olivia Rodrigo fans think this Girl Meets World scene predicted the Sabrina Carpenter drama and 5 Things Girl Meets World Did Better Than Andi Mack (& 5 Andi Mack Did Better)





Olivia Rodrigo fans think this Girl Meets World scene predicted the Sabrina Carpenter drama and 5 Things Girl Meets World Did Better Than Andi Mack (& 5 Andi Mack Did Better)





Last News:

5 Things Girl Meets World Did Better Than Andi Mack (& 5 Andi Mack Did Better) and Olivia Rodrigo fans think this Girl Meets World scene predicted the Sabrina Carpenter drama

Justice Dept. Links Oath Keepers and Proud Boys Ahead of Capitol Riot.

GameStop (the stock) and GameStop (the retailer) continue to be worlds apart.

The Book & Bee Café and Tea now open in Hendersonville.

Two new shops open at Village at Meridian — and more soon to come.

Council on Aging of Central Oregon expands leadership team.

Live updates: The 10 Boulder victims are remembered fondly.

Update on the latest sports.

While coastal trips are off, seafood is still on the menu throughout Tucson.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference on Iowa's COVID-19 response.

Intel doubles down on chips.

Wanted Timmins man arrested on warrant.

First Dogs Return To White House After Major Biden Causes Minor Injury.