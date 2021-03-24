© Instagram / gravity falls





Gravity Falls is back with a Carly Rae Jepsen music video parody and Gravity Falls: 10 Best Scenes That Break The Fourth Wall





Gravity Falls: 10 Best Scenes That Break The Fourth Wall and Gravity Falls is back with a Carly Rae Jepsen music video parody





Last News:

Chan, Valladares, and Harnett Lead Women's Swimming and Diving to All-Conference Honors.

With vaccinations, nursing home visits resume but are tinged with grief and fear.

Touax: 2020 RESULTS Solid operating and financial performance in 2020 and positive outlook for 2021.

Ledeux and Stevenson head into slopestyle World Cup finale in prime position.

Hey Alexa! Give me the Knoxville news and weather.

Pangolin coronavirus sheds light on UK SARS-CoV-2 variant's evolutionary trajectory.

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on President Biden to visit border, enact changes for asylum seekers.

Vice Mayor stands ground on garbage ordinance.

Jagan upset with Nimmagadda on local polls.

Assembly elections: Twitter vows to crack down on manipulative, misleading content.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on 26, 27 March to take part in 50th anniversary of its liberation war.

GameStop Loses Luster in Earnings Aftermath, Possible Share Sale.