© Instagram / idiocracy





Star Spotlight: "Office Space" and "Idiocracy" and How did America get here? ‘Idiocracy’ predicted it all





Star Spotlight: «Office Space» and «Idiocracy» and How did America get here? ‘Idiocracy’ predicted it all





Last News:

How did America get here? ‘Idiocracy’ predicted it all and Star Spotlight: «Office Space» and «Idiocracy»

Best and worst free agent moves; Urban Meyer could be out of his league; Dolphins replace Tua in latest mock.

Coronavirus update: Latest vaccine and world news.

Biden eyes executive actions and legislation on gun control: White House.

States Sue to Undo Biden Pause on US Oil & Gas Lease Sales.

Dakota Co. residents 18 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine.

Teen found shot to death inside his Midlands home, coroner says.

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool allegedly involved in bar fight.

U.S. DOT Begins Undoing Trump-Era Restrictions on Rulemaking.

NASA to Fly Mini Helicopter on Mars in April.

Marcus Mariota on why he re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders: loyalty and stability.