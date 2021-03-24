© Instagram / legally blonde





Where are the Legally Blonde cast now 20 years on from film? From car crash hero to MS battle... and The Other Blonde Actress Who Almost Played Elle Woods In Legally Blonde





The Other Blonde Actress Who Almost Played Elle Woods In Legally Blonde and Where are the Legally Blonde cast now 20 years on from film? From car crash hero to MS battle...





Last News:

They Came for a Caribbean Escape, and Stayed for COVID Shots.

Mar. 24: South Dakota reports 38% of 16 and older population received one dose of vaccine.

Greenville County women to get vaccine on anniversary of father’s COVID-19 death.

Coronavirus: EU plan for tougher controls on vaccine exports.

Marshals arrest man wanted in homicide of woman found on I-77.

One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191.

Tips for maintaining motivation and mental energy as the pandemic drags on > News > USC Dornsife.

RTD, Labor Union Reach Agreement On Contract.

Musicians stage protest against curbs on programmes.

White House to add AAPI liaison after Democrats threaten to block Biden's nominees.

In ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ a Shape-Shifting Protagonist Who’s Up to No Good.

Damien Williams agrees to one-year deal with Bears.