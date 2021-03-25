© Instagram / Isla Fisher





Isla Fisher says she'll miss Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego Borat as she 'adores all his characters' and Isla Fisher feels 'safe' after moving back to Australia with Sacha Baron Cohen and her children





Isla Fisher says she'll miss Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego Borat as she 'adores all his characters' and Isla Fisher feels 'safe' after moving back to Australia with Sacha Baron Cohen and her children





Last News:

Isla Fisher feels 'safe' after moving back to Australia with Sacha Baron Cohen and her children and Isla Fisher says she'll miss Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego Borat as she 'adores all his characters'

Symbolic city council resolution addressing tensions in India arrives at vote, after months of negotiation and pushback.

Liminal BioSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results.

Republicans and Democrats clash over state budget.

Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights.

Roy's City Buffet offers a mega-feast of Chinese and seafood specialties.

Report: Teammates Had to Intervene During Pascal Siakam And Nick Nurse Exchange.

Tesla Model S and X getting touchscreen gear shift — here's how it works.

Utah church providing sanctuary to mom of 2 joins lawsuit against ICE.

Dyson V15 Detect uses a laser to reveal dust and control suction power.

No progress this week toward meeting Ohio Gov. DeWine’s goal of 50 cases per 100,000 before he’ll lift coron.

RH shares jump after furniture retailer reports earnings, sales beat.

Live breaking news: MP Michael Johnson resigns after sex assault allegations; ADF arrives to help in flood-stricken areas; Man who died in Sydney floods was on way to new job.