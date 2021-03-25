© Instagram / Denzel Washington





Denzel Washington Spotted Filming a Movie in Rockland County and Fact Check-Article about Denzel Washington leaving the Democratic Party is false, publishers describe intent as satire





Fact Check-Article about Denzel Washington leaving the Democratic Party is false, publishers describe intent as satire and Denzel Washington Spotted Filming a Movie in Rockland County





Last News:

Lyon, Chelsea, Barça and Bayern win in Women’s CL final 8.

Scovill Zoo joins 240 other zoos and aquariums worldwide to host a Virtual Benefits Concert.

Accused of burning Montgomery Co. house, man asked if officer brought hotdogs and marshmallows.

Elko city council repeals COVID emergency.

UNCCD Committee Reviews Progress, Funding for Achieving Land Degradation Neutrality.

More Rental and Mortgage Assistance Available on Maui.

Lifetime Is Making a Movie About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit.

U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services investigates sexual assault in military.

Detroit Lions continue to add speed on perimeter by signing WR Damion Ratley.

If you don’t get a stimulus check by direct deposit on Wednesday – you’ll have to wait.

Source: Astros, Lance McCullers Jr. reach deal on contract extension.

Hyde-Smith: Mississippians don’t vote on Sundays because that’s the Sabbath.