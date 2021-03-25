© Instagram / Patrick Swayze





'Ghost' turns 30: How Patrick Swayze's beloved Sam Wheat entered heaven in film's emotional finale and This $4.75 million Hill Country ranch has a dance floor built for Patrick Swayze





'Ghost' turns 30: How Patrick Swayze's beloved Sam Wheat entered heaven in film's emotional finale and This $4.75 million Hill Country ranch has a dance floor built for Patrick Swayze





Last News:

This $4.75 million Hill Country ranch has a dance floor built for Patrick Swayze and 'Ghost' turns 30: How Patrick Swayze's beloved Sam Wheat entered heaven in film's emotional finale

Successful Buying and Selling.

Live Updates: Boulder shooting sparks calls for gun control as friends and family mourn victims.

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary.

Senate backs cannabis market bill to improve social equity and prevent delays.

Chicago Street Circuit Coming to iRacing and eNASCAR Pro Invitational.

Listener questions on vaccines, tuna, metal, and all money everywhere : Planet Money.

'I understood what was happening': Witnesses describe chaotic scene inside and outside King Soopers.

Meet Bertram Lawson, the YMCA of CNY’s new President and CEO.

D.C. United announces 2021 MLS schedule.

Return of Stallman to FSF sparks outrage among open-source and free software leaders.

Disney shifts ‘Black Widow’ and doubles down on streaming.