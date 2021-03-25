Jennifer Connelly on Snowpiercer Season 2, Labyrinth, and Top Gun 2 and Jennifer Connelly Says 'Not Having' Human Contact While Social Distancing Has Been 'Difficult'

© Instagram / Jennifer Connelly





Last News:

Battenfeld: Kim Janey ignores ‘acting’ title and assumes power as Boston mayor.

Rain and snow headed into Arizona.

Slack Backtracks on New Way to Message Over Harassment Concern.

Public university union leaders push back on possibility of dissolving state system.

Pentagon says 'all options on the table' as lawmakers push to take sexual assault prosecutions out of chain of command.

Jefferson County in 'orange' status, will vote on mask mandate.

Dump truck driver pushes hapless Mini Cooper more than 500 metres on Toronto highway.

AT&T actress Milana Vayntrub sexually harassed with 'thousands of unwelcome comments' on NCAA ad.

UN confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator.

Ontario budget to spend billions on emerging from COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for March 24, 2021.

Statement next week on Covid restrictions.