© Instagram / tony parker





Tony Parker, French tennis star Alizé Lim are an item and Tony Parker expresses desire to relocate OL Reign to Miami in future





Tony Parker expresses desire to relocate OL Reign to Miami in future and Tony Parker, French tennis star Alizé Lim are an item





Last News:

Potent storm bringing high winds and risk for a few stronger storms to the Valley.

House Health and Government Operations Committee moves several health bills Tuesday.

Four arrested after search warrant and traffic stop.

Attorneys general of 12 states demand that Twitter and Facebook do more to shut down misinformation on vaccines.

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool want shock Suarez reunion.

Biden pushing for ban on weapons sold at area stores.

Veterans, civilian advocates bring expertise to Pentagon's commission on military sexual assault.

OSU women's basketball: Goodman yet to decide on possible return.

Sixers vs. Warriors: The top photos from Golden State's battle at Chase Center on Tuesday.

Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville.

Yakima Valley school districts favor shift to 3-foot distancing on campus; state decision yet to be made.