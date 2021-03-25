© Instagram / paul wesley





The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Call Justin Bieber Their 'Love Child' and 'The Vampire Diaries': How Many CW Shows Has Paul Wesley Directed?





The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Call Justin Bieber Their 'Love Child' and 'The Vampire Diaries': How Many CW Shows Has Paul Wesley Directed?





Last News:

'The Vampire Diaries': How Many CW Shows Has Paul Wesley Directed? and The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Jokingly Call Justin Bieber Their 'Love Child'

An opening day of emotions and a few surprises at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Race-Baiting and Mass Murders.

Report: CB Richard Sherman and Seahawks are open to a reunion.

Free wifi is removing barriers for underserved communities in White Center.

Scientists Pouring Over Results Of Experiment To Blast Wine Into Space.

Republican legislative leaders to take aim at Governor's re-issued mask order.

Gov. Beshear signs several education legislation, vetoes bill on education spending accounts.

USPS Gets Right to Work on Making 'Mail Slowdown' Official.

Yankees can still count on Brett Gardner's wheels.

Zack Snyder Has Really Cool Plans For Justice League Theatrical Screenings.