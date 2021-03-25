© Instagram / spenser confidential





Netflix Snaps Up Female Thriller Pitch From ‘Spenser Confidential’ Scribe; 6th & Idaho Producing and 'Spenser Confidential 2' Coming Soon to Netflix, Director Says





Netflix Snaps Up Female Thriller Pitch From ‘Spenser Confidential’ Scribe; 6th & Idaho Producing and 'Spenser Confidential 2' Coming Soon to Netflix, Director Says





Last News:

'Spenser Confidential 2' Coming Soon to Netflix, Director Says and Netflix Snaps Up Female Thriller Pitch From ‘Spenser Confidential’ Scribe; 6th & Idaho Producing

The Rush: Liz Cambage blossoms on the court, as an activist and on the catwalk.

Diverse jury raises activists' hopes for ex-cop's trial.

Mall's mass vaccination clinic opens.

Holi celebrations banned in these states and UTs as COVID cases surge, violators to face action, check deta...

Strike Halts Construction Of New Amazon Facility In Markham.

All Together For Animals Virtual Concert 2021: Living Desert.

Digital news publishers and OTT Platforms rules: Govt says this about Part III guidelines.

Just days after a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket, a man carried 5 guns and body armor into an Atlanta Publix.

Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law.

Man arrested after pipe bomb found near Sacramento school.

Reforms pushed in George Floyd’s native Texas as trial nears.