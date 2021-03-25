© Instagram / hairspray





Hairspray London revival rescheduled to June 2021 and John Waters and Ricki Lake hold reunion to mark Hairspray's anniversary





Hairspray London revival rescheduled to June 2021 and John Waters and Ricki Lake hold reunion to mark Hairspray's anniversary





Last News:

John Waters and Ricki Lake hold reunion to mark Hairspray's anniversary and Hairspray London revival rescheduled to June 2021

Tornado outbreak expected to slam South; ‘particularly dangerous situation’ storm watch issued.

McHutchison and Vaughan's Horticulture add two to sales team.

Ripken Stadium management says balancing baseball, vaccine clinics and graduations at venue won’t be a problem.

Church as we once knew it, the role of brick and mortar institutions following pandemic.

One of Bill Belichick’s strengths is admitting draft mistakes and cutting his losses.

ATLAS Expands Scope and Impact with Latest Launch.

The best things to do in Philly this weekend and next week.

Novogradac 2021 HUD Rent and Income Limits and Outlook for 2022-2023 Webinar.

Surfer rescues man and dog from choppy Lake Superior.

NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 25, 2021.

Ex-principal and serial molester gets additional 25-year sentence in Cobb.

'Little Women' goes virtual: Lyndonville and Medina students to perform musical online.