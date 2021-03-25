© Instagram / legally blonde





From textbooks under pillows to the Legally Blonde soundtrack: Our readers' weird revision rituals and pre-exam superstitions revealed and 'Legally Blonde 3' Is A Go! And Reese Witherspoon's Already A Little Anxious





From textbooks under pillows to the Legally Blonde soundtrack: Our readers' weird revision rituals and pre-exam superstitions revealed and 'Legally Blonde 3' Is A Go! And Reese Witherspoon's Already A Little Anxious





Last News:

'Legally Blonde 3' Is A Go! And Reese Witherspoon's Already A Little Anxious and From textbooks under pillows to the Legally Blonde soundtrack: Our readers' weird revision rituals and pre-exam superstitions revealed

Live updates: 2021 NBA trade deadline news and analysis.

Joe Biden doubles Covid vaccination target to 200m doses in first 100 days – live.

Allen’s next building boom: Projects with homes, stores and restaurants are underway.

Paul McCartney and Beck Share New Version of «Find My Way»: Listen.

State colleges and universities to keep tuition flat.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot loosens COVID-19 restrictions, including outdoor dining, exercise classes, performance venues and weddings.

JSU Amerigroup Scholarship, USM Last Mile Education Fund and MSU Bingocize.

Chesterfield Parks and Rec to hold event to explore opportunities for people with disabilities.

Trillions in New Pandemic Relief Available.

Hear US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo in a Virtual Presentation Sponsored by 'We Stand Together'.

Piedmont Announces Closing of Public Offering.

On the Road Again: Ducks Face ASU Friday in Tempe.