© Instagram / nosferatu





Opera Meets Film: The Strange History of Operatic Passages in Erdmann's Score for Murnau's Iconic 'Nosferatu' and From 'Nosferatu' to 'Get Out': 100 Years of Horror





Opera Meets Film: The Strange History of Operatic Passages in Erdmann's Score for Murnau's Iconic 'Nosferatu' and From 'Nosferatu' to 'Get Out': 100 Years of Horror





Last News:

From 'Nosferatu' to 'Get Out': 100 Years of Horror and Opera Meets Film: The Strange History of Operatic Passages in Erdmann's Score for Murnau's Iconic 'Nosferatu'

Muncie resident gives back to community through online home bakery Muncie Macs and More.

Border Patrol Agents Encounter Three Unresponsive Migrants.

Live Updates: Biden reveals 2024 plans, doubles vaccine goals and more in first press conference.

Zuckerberg and tech CEOs challenged over misinformation: 'You do it because you make money'.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor spotted 'holding hands and hugging' in UK.

Fantasy baseball: Top picks, strategy and more in our MLB fantasy draft primer.

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat odds, picks and prediction.

Jessica Walter, ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Archer’ Star, Dies at 80.

ID@Xbox and /twitchgaming Indie Showcase: How to Watch the Stream With Over 100 Games.

Colorado Must Center Equity in Climate Action.

Important Information Regarding Commencement for the Class of 2021.

She Was Attacked With Acid And Found Support Worldwide. She's Now Speaking Out.