Jared Leto on working with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in ‘The Little Things’ and The Gilmore Girls Gave Rami Malek His Acting Debut
© Instagram / Rami Malek

Jared Leto on working with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in ‘The Little Things’ and The Gilmore Girls Gave Rami Malek His Acting Debut


By: Olivia Anderson
2021-03-26 00:09:06

The Gilmore Girls Gave Rami Malek His Acting Debut and Jared Leto on working with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in ‘The Little Things’


Last News:

What Biden Said in His First News Conference: Live Video and Updates.

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid drafting, deep-league sleepers, news, notes and more.

Huskies Open Outdoor Season at Home.

Sam and Ramona Jones win Elgin council OK to convert giant house into a single-family home for their entire family.

PSEG Foundation Announces $1 Million in Grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Stocks Finish Higher as Investors Weigh Recovery Prospects.

Beshear: Adults 40 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine; 726 new cases Thursday.

A hot and dry April for Tampa Bay, says Climate Prediction Center.

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado warning issued in NW Georgia as severe threat increases.

NBA trade deadline grades: Heat add Victor Oladipo from Rockets for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, per reports.

At 90, William Shatner Hits Warp Speed.

J.J. Redick traded from Pelicans to Mavericks: Instant grades and reaction.

  TOP