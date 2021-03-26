© Instagram / Joaquin Phoenix





‘Gunda’: How Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘The Joker’ speech connected him to Oscar documentary contender and Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara seen with newborn son River in LA





Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara seen with newborn son River in LA and ‘Gunda’: How Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘The Joker’ speech connected him to Oscar documentary contender





Last News:

Drier and remaining mild as we round out the week and look toward the weekend.

Alabama storm damage: Multiple deaths, injuries and homes damaged by trees.

Watch and See: Diabetes Tech in 2021.

Both Syracuse men and women’s basketball teams to participate in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Loyola's Williamson bridges past, present in '63 team film.

There’s no prohibition toward having a large amount of sex offenders in one building. That needs to change.

United, Southwest flying new routes from Pittsburgh International Airport.

Suspects in deadly Anamosa State Penitentiary attack appear in court, preliminary hearings set.

AP source: Mavs get Redick, from Pelicans in 4-player deal.

Watch how these octopuses change color while they sleep.

Pig on the Lam: Loose Swine Spotted in Lunenburg.

US military corrects «East Sea» reference on N. Korea missile test.