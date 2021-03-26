© Instagram / taye diggs





Taye Diggs keeps things focused on movies and NOT politics hosting 2021 Critics' Choice Awards and TAYE DIGGS TRIED TO USE HIS SON TO IMPROVE HIS DATING PROSPECTS ONLINE





Taye Diggs keeps things focused on movies and NOT politics hosting 2021 Critics' Choice Awards and TAYE DIGGS TRIED TO USE HIS SON TO IMPROVE HIS DATING PROSPECTS ONLINE





Last News:

TAYE DIGGS TRIED TO USE HIS SON TO IMPROVE HIS DATING PROSPECTS ONLINE and Taye Diggs keeps things focused on movies and NOT politics hosting 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Trade deadline passes, and Kyle Lowry remains with Raptors.

Volcano Watch — Aerial photographs and volcanic ash: Looking back to move forward.

USC's $1.1-billion payout: Here is who gets the settlements and other details.

Bed Bath and Beyond is latest retailer to leave Capital City.

Kre8 Hair Salon has bold and vibrant stylists who can create bold and vibrant hair just for you.

Annual Jason Saunders Memorial Car Show and Spring Festival postponed.

Scripps Howard Foundation awards $300K to UNT to support diversity in journalism.

‘TFATWS’: How to stream and watch episode 2.

José Baselga, Who Advanced Breast Cancer Treatments, Dies at 61.

China sanctions UK businesses, MPs and lawyers in Xinjiang row.

Emerging from pandemic, Inland Empire outlook has some hurdles.

British Airways Offer First Class Dining Experience From Home.