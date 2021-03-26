© Instagram / jared padalecki





'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki Was Supposed to Be in 'Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge' and 5 Jared Padalecki projects to watch while Walker is on hiatus





'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki Was Supposed to Be in 'Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge' and 5 Jared Padalecki projects to watch while Walker is on hiatus





Last News:

5 Jared Padalecki projects to watch while Walker is on hiatus and 'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki Was Supposed to Be in 'Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge'

Authorities identify 24-year-old man shot and killed at Waukegan gas station.

Family, community hold vigil for 28-year-old New Haven mother shot and killed.

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta until 2 a.m.

KHQ's Noelle Lashley: A COVID long hauler and a fighter.

Women’s History Month: Female-Owned DIY Businesses Thrive Alongside Each Other Under One Roof.

Be Wary Of Moda-InnoChips (KOSDAQ:080420) And Its Returns On Capital.

Lakers' Anthony Davis 'Still a Ways Away' from Calf Injury Return.

Top tips for successful gardening.

FOREX-Dollar holds advantage on economic optimism, euro looks vulnerable.

We all key in on signs that spring has arrived in Minnesota.

Of 14 articles addressed, 5 OK'd, no action on 3, including public participation.

Work to resume on Rouse Avenue next week.