© Instagram / frankenstein





Could You Transplant a Head? This Real-Life Dr. Frankenstein Thought So. and Why Frankenstein: The True Story (1973) Is The Most Faithful Adaptation





Why Frankenstein: The True Story (1973) Is The Most Faithful Adaptation and Could You Transplant a Head? This Real-Life Dr. Frankenstein Thought So.





Last News:

Unbeaten at UNM, Pitino and Lobo fans enjoy ‘honeymoon phase’.

One man thought he was going to die and the owner of a gym saw the roof lifted off by an Alabama tornado.

Arkansas legislation provides wins for rare diseases.

Trail Blazers Sneak Past Heat in 125-122 Score-Fest.

Prince Albert II of Monaco says Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah ’did bother me’.

UofL Hospital teams donate bike helmets to organization helping refugees in Louisville area.

Movers and shakers: SA’s kid entrepreneurs.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation.

DEVELOPING: Delaware State Police currently on the scene of investigation; residents asked to avoid Airport Road area.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) CEO Adam Grossman on Q4 2020 Results.

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.