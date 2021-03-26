© Instagram / lego movie





The LEGO Movie’s Chris Miller Has An A+ Reaction To The Upcoming Rubik’s Cube Film and Everything is Awesome: The LEGO Movie as Metaphor for FutureStructure





Everything is Awesome: The LEGO Movie as Metaphor for FutureStructure and The LEGO Movie’s Chris Miller Has An A+ Reaction To The Upcoming Rubik’s Cube Film





Last News:

City working with Black churches to vaccinate those on sick and shut-in lists.

Bruins blow two-goal lead, remain winless against Islanders.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. bringing craft beer, seltzers to Bristol, Va.

Deportation Of Rohingyas Not Only Violates Art. 21 And International Norms But Like Sending Them To...

Trump responds to Biden claim he left children 'starving' on Mexican side of border: 'Outrageous'.

City working with Black churches to vaccinate those on sick and shut-in lists.

India’s economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF.

Michael Douglas recalls son Cameron’s struggle with drug addiction: ‘I don’t wish’ the ‘experience’ on anybody.

Huskers Rally to Defeat Michigan, 3-1.

Trump responds to Biden claim he left children 'starving' on Mexican side of border: 'Outrageous'.

New Mental Health Clinicians Are A Key Part Of RTD’s Changing Security System.

Vaccine appointment hotlines in Spanish open Saturday to encourage Latino, Hispanic community to get vaccinated.