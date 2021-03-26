© Instagram / monsters university





How to watch Monsters University and Monsters University (2013)





Monsters University (2013) and How to watch Monsters University





Last News:

New Medical Practice Serving Erie's LGBTQ Community.

IN FOCUS Discussion: Autism awareness and acceptance.

La Tech and WKU in NIT quarterfinal.

For Brazil’s doctors, choosing who lives and who dies exacts a toll.

Families in the Time of the Pandemic: Breakdown or Breakthrough?

Opinion: Earmarks are coming back to Congress, and it’s a bad idea.

Parent strategist shares coping tools for kids as mental health becomes a growing concern.

Myanmar sees more protests as World Bank warns of economic slump.

Houma Police continue to search for the man responsible for the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Federal lawsuit alleges misconduct by JSO officers during BLM protests.

Community reacts after man dies in shooting involving KCPD officer.

ORU led by dynamic duo.