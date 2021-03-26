© Instagram / shark tale





QUIZ: How well do you remember Shark Tale? and I look like Lenny from 'Shark Tale,' and that's okay





QUIZ: How well do you remember Shark Tale? and I look like Lenny from 'Shark Tale,' and that's okay





Last News:

I look like Lenny from 'Shark Tale,' and that's okay and QUIZ: How well do you remember Shark Tale?

Severe thunderstorm warning: Storms, 55 mph winds headed towards Hamilton and Butler counties.

The pounds — and the years — are piling up.

Islanders Rally, Disappoint Bruins Fans With OT Victory.

Rodriguez High baseball team uses trick play to turn back Vacaville.

Georgia governor signs into law new restrictions on voting, lawmaker arrested during protest.

Saudi Jizan oil tank on fire after 'projectile' attack.

Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy.

Rodriguez High baseball team uses trick play to turn back Vacaville.

Rodriguez High baseball team uses trick play to turn back Vacaville.

Avs should sign Philipp Grubauer to contract extension now.

Inside Outside CEO's Venture-Backed Plan To Create An Active Lifestyle Bundle.

WATCH: West Texas A&M hits buzzer-beater vs. Lincoln Memorial to advance to D-II national championship game.