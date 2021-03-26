© Instagram / the good dinosaur





5 Years Later: The Good Dinosaur and Pixar laid an egg with the fascinatingly imperfect The Good Dinosaur





Pixar laid an egg with the fascinatingly imperfect The Good Dinosaur and 5 Years Later: The Good Dinosaur





Last News:

Attorneys: Tyco $17.5 million offer, fair and good.

India and Other South Asian Countries to Face More Frequent Deadly Heatwaves Due to Global Warming.

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow.

Elijah Alarcon leads Orange Vista football team to season-opening victory.

Talbot, Wild blank Blues 2-0 for record 11th home win in row.

Deer Valley teacher on leave over alleged inappropriate messages.

Bhandup fire: Hospital claims no casualties due to fire, probe on.

Police Reform: Where to start.

Blocked Suez Canal Adding to Container Shortages, Supply Chain Snarls, Component Shortages for Manufacturers.

Hawkeyes prefer to push the pace against Huskies.

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow.

Sentinel Track and Field looks to return to championship form.