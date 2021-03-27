© Instagram / Rachel McAdams





Rachel McAdams Returning For ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ and Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her second child





Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her second child and Rachel McAdams Returning For ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’





Last News:

NYSEG and RG&E respond as strong winds continue; companies advise some outages may exceed 24 hours.

Jessica Walter and George Segal personified a time when movies grew up.

Rivian sued by Illinois auto dealers for selling direct to consumers.

COVID numbers for March 26th and 27th.

Floridians 16 and older eligible for Pfizer vaccine in April, health officials say.

Mayor Curry opts to end Jacksonville’s mask mandate.

Latest Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode Reveals New Super Soldier Serum.

‘We all just won the lottery’: Frisco community welcomes H-E-B with open arms and open wallets.

Dangerous and damaging winds in Central PA.

UFC 260 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘I scanned his face, and at some moment, he was shaking’.

Man accused of shouting racial slurs at Asian man and attacking him on July 4 arrested.