© Instagram / Elisabeth Shue





Elisabeth Shue, 57, who starred with Tom Cruise in Cocktail, said she cared too much and 'Cobra Kai' creators reveal season 3 secrets: Elisabeth Shue, fight scenes





Elisabeth Shue, 57, who starred with Tom Cruise in Cocktail, said she cared too much and 'Cobra Kai' creators reveal season 3 secrets: Elisabeth Shue, fight scenes





Last News:

'Cobra Kai' creators reveal season 3 secrets: Elisabeth Shue, fight scenes and Elisabeth Shue, 57, who starred with Tom Cruise in Cocktail, said she cared too much

Beverly Cleary Wrote About Real Life, and Her Readers Loved Her for It.

California gets another dusting of snow before turning warm and dry.

Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction.

Carmelo Cruz, 28, Jailed in Vista Hit-and-Run that Seriously Hurt Woman.

1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and triple-digit new infections reported as statewide tally climbs to 29,194.

Rayford L. Wise.

1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and triple-digit new infections reported as statewide tally climbs to 29,194.

Former co-anchors, colleagues congratulate WHSV's Bob Corso retirement.

Virtual Q&A to offer insight on food safety for upcoming farmers' market season.