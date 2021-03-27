The 29th Annual Kelly McGillis Classic in Key West! and Kelly McGillis: I'm Too 'Old And Fat' For 'Top Gun: Maverick'
By: Daniel White
2021-03-27 01:38:11
The 29th Annual Kelly McGillis Classic in Key West! and Kelly McGillis: I'm Too 'Old And Fat' For 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Kelly McGillis: I'm Too 'Old And Fat' For 'Top Gun: Maverick' and The 29th Annual Kelly McGillis Classic in Key West!
Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by police in Quincy standoff.
6N: France gifts Scotland historic win and Wales the title.
Minnesota COVID-19 vaccines open to anyone 16 and older March 30.
Niskayuna to vote on police reform plan Tuesday; Plan discussed at Friday morning virtual meeting.
In case it wasn't clear, Miami Dolphins are all-in on Tua Tagovailoa for 2021.
Funeral homes taking on more services, bringing added pressure.
Flooding on the South Fork River after heavy rains – WSOC TV.
EDITORIAL: Doctor's Day Takes on New Meaning in Midst of Pandemic.
Hunter Biden photographed with president after new reporting on 2018 gun incident.
Overturned semi-truck snarls traffic on I-75.