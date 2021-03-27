© Instagram / kris kristofferson





Kris Kristofferson Recently Revealed He Retired in 2020 and Watch Kris Kristofferson Perform At 1st Farm Aid In 1985 9 hours ago





Watch Kris Kristofferson Perform At 1st Farm Aid In 1985 9 hours ago and Kris Kristofferson Recently Revealed He Retired in 2020





Last News:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release dates: When does episode 3 hit Disney Plus?

TBI: Tennessee gun sales surge in 2021 and continue to grow.

'How did society fail Brandon?': Hoping to help others, woman shares her family's struggles with opioids.

Montana man pleads not guilty in US Capitol breach.

Strict COVID-19 guidelines could mean less stimulus money.

Marilyn Mosby declares war on drugs over, formalizes policy to dismiss all possession charges in Baltimore.

Chicago man runs through NE Wisconsin on his journey around Lake Michigan to support Alzheimer’s Association.

Old Willow tree succumbs to windstorm on Old Main lawn.

«20/20» episode focuses on the Kelsie Schelling case.