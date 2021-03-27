© Instagram / bill paxton





Bill Paxton Was Once in a New Wave Band Called Martini Ranch and Bill Paxton: An Appreciation





Bill Paxton: An Appreciation and Bill Paxton Was Once in a New Wave Band Called Martini Ranch





Last News:

Police: Man steals Little Caesars pizza and breadsticks, leading to high-speed chase.

'There is a hope to be back in person': Georgia colleges and universities are seeing a shift in enrollment trends.

Arrests made at Kill the Bill protest after glass bottles hurled and lasers shone in faces.

How to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max: Everything you need to know.

Phillies close in on final roster decisions in bullpen, outfield.

Indianapolis man hosts bike, trolley tours on basketball history.

Gov. Evers hosts roundtable discussion on broadband expansion.

List: Planned Bay Area rallies against Asian American violence.

Don't miss out on the book: The sci-fi classic «Dune» explores modern themes of religious fanaticism, ecology.

EDITORIAL: Canada not following science on vaccines.

In Kerala, Sabarimala temple entry issue back on the table.