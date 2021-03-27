© Instagram / bob saget





The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more and Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity





Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity and The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more





Last News:

'Music Is Music': A Rapper And A Conductor Cross Centuries In Louisville.

COVID-19 update: Walz OKs shots for all 16 and older; over 9000 have at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County.

2 NC State baseball players suspended after breaking and entering arrests.

Pacers vs. Mavericks: Game thread, lineups, TV info and more.

Third suspect arrested in 2020 Orangeburg home invasion.

Umno's future lies in ideas and the young, says Tok Mat.

TAKE 2 PODCAST: Gov. Cox signs 464 bills, uses first veto.

The Best Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix Right Now.

Focused on Mississippi: Emmett Till.

Texas Township requests input on new town hall.

Bill Clinton on Georgia's new voting restrictions: 'An attack on our democracy'.