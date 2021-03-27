The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more and Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity
© Instagram / bob saget

The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more and Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity


By: Emma Williams
2021-03-27 03:10:14

Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity and The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kali Uchis, Rosalia, Bob Saget and more


Last News:

'Music Is Music': A Rapper And A Conductor Cross Centuries In Louisville.

COVID-19 update: Walz OKs shots for all 16 and older; over 9000 have at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County.

2 NC State baseball players suspended after breaking and entering arrests.

Pacers vs. Mavericks: Game thread, lineups, TV info and more.

Third suspect arrested in 2020 Orangeburg home invasion.

Umno's future lies in ideas and the young, says Tok Mat.

TAKE 2 PODCAST: Gov. Cox signs 464 bills, uses first veto.

The Best Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix Right Now.

Focused on Mississippi: Emmett Till.

Texas Township requests input on new town hall.

Bill Clinton on Georgia's new voting restrictions: 'An attack on our democracy'.

  TOP