Movie release update: 'A Quiet Place II' moved up; 'F9,' 'Minions' sequel delayed and ‘A Quiet Place 2’: New release date revealed

‘A Quiet Place 2’: New release date revealed and Movie release update: 'A Quiet Place II' moved up; 'F9,' 'Minions' sequel delayed

Houston man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-wife for 4 days, prosecutors say.

DRC: ‘There was pain and tragedy in the Congo, but no genocide’ – Patrick de Saint-Exupéry.

Holy Cross-Immaculata Church: Praying the steps on Good Friday is back for 2021.

Nielsen Paces Ducks On Day One In Phoenix.

Follow RJ Barrett's Journey on NBA Rooks, Streaming Now on ESPN+.

NAACP: Data shows Duluth Police arrest, use force more on people of color.

Ham Lake man sentenced to 45 years in prison for string of rapes in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin bars, restaurants can now sell cocktails to go.

CNN condemns Ted Cruz for refusing to wear a mask at presser despite being vaccinated.

Contract linguist who worked for US military pleads guilty to leaking classified information.

Feds: Portland needs to come up with plan to reform police use of force.