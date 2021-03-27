© Instagram / dance moms





'Dance Moms' Alum Abby Lee Miller Faces Backlash for Critiquing Britney Spears' Dance Moves and 'Dance Moms': Sia Feels Kenzie Ziegler 'Had to Live in Maddie's Shadow Her Whole Childhood'





'Dance Moms' Alum Abby Lee Miller Faces Backlash for Critiquing Britney Spears' Dance Moves and 'Dance Moms': Sia Feels Kenzie Ziegler 'Had to Live in Maddie's Shadow Her Whole Childhood'





Last News:

'Dance Moms': Sia Feels Kenzie Ziegler 'Had to Live in Maddie's Shadow Her Whole Childhood' and 'Dance Moms' Alum Abby Lee Miller Faces Backlash for Critiquing Britney Spears' Dance Moves

Car and vehicle-carrier catch fire after I-196 crash near South Haven.

Dave & Buster's Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan.

Yoga Burn Renew Reviews.

Oilers' Philip Kemp: Joining AHL club.

EKU Softball Sweeps A Doubleheader Against UT Martin On Friday Afternoon.

Bob Seger to Appear on 'The Simpsons' This Sunday.

Oklahoma spent $900,000 on contact tracing, but a report shows efforts were 'insufficient'.

Fires in three different places in Pune; 28-year-old man dead.

These Michiganders were among the first exposed to COVID-19. Here’s what they learned.

Jordan Mincy the ‘right person’ to help rebuild JU basketball brand.

Central Lee to beef up security after intruder poses as student.