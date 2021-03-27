© Instagram / fairly oddparents





Nickelodeon classics Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents receiving live-action reboots and Live-Action 'Dora,' 'Fairly OddParents' in the Works at Paramount+





Nickelodeon classics Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents receiving live-action reboots and Live-Action 'Dora,' 'Fairly OddParents' in the Works at Paramount+





Last News:

Live-Action 'Dora,' 'Fairly OddParents' in the Works at Paramount+ and Nickelodeon classics Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents receiving live-action reboots

Choctaw Nation partners with OSDH to offer vaccine for those 18 and older.

Lady Topper Tennis Gets Back on Track With 6-1 Win Over Butler.

Pa. Mother of 6 Shot, Killed in Road-Rage Incident on N.C. Highway: Police.

Eric Staal traded to Montreal Canadiens from lowly Sabres.

City of Newnan opens donation center to help storm victims.

Respectfully Yours: Raise your glass to a good dinner toast – Times News Online.

Shoaling alert issued for Rudee Inlet.

Roanoke Police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia.

UAlbany back at full strength for rivalry game.

NASA: Earth Safe From Asteroid Apophis for at Least 100 Years.

$35 Billion Automation Software Maker UiPath Files for IPO.