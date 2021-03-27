© Instagram / overcomer





Movie review: Faith-based sports drama ‘Overcomer’ is uplifting, but can’t overcome clunky script and Overcomer now available On Demand!





Overcomer now available On Demand! and Movie review: Faith-based sports drama ‘Overcomer’ is uplifting, but can’t overcome clunky script





Last News:

Alabama Continues to Score at the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships.

LIVE: Gulls and Condors Underway.

Stop AAPI hate and violence rally planned for Saturday.

WGC Match Play Championship 2021, Tee times, odds pairings and matches for Saturday Morning Round of 16.

Post-deadline Celtics put on a clinic in Milwaukee, and other observations.

Ex-California Uber driver convicted of raping passengers.

How to get a vaccine in Linn and Benton counties.

Now Is Seal Pup Season on Oregon / Washington Coast: Leave Them Alone.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in training for grand opening.

Post-deadline Celtics put on a clinic in Milwaukee, and other observations.

Lakers' Anthony Davis Cleared to Advance on-Court Work in Calf Injury Rehab.

Carlisle borough launches platform for residents to share ideas, weigh in on issues.