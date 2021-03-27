© Instagram / spartacus





Why Lucy Lawless feels Lucretia in 'Spartacus' is her scariest role yet and Spartacus: 10 Things That Make No Sense About Quintus Batiatus





Why Lucy Lawless feels Lucretia in 'Spartacus' is her scariest role yet and Spartacus: 10 Things That Make No Sense About Quintus Batiatus





Last News:

Spartacus: 10 Things That Make No Sense About Quintus Batiatus and Why Lucy Lawless feels Lucretia in 'Spartacus' is her scariest role yet

Broadneck football gets revenge and beats rival South River in physical opener, 42-7.

«Excelsior Pass» could allow more people at local events and venues.

Students and community march to end hate against Asian Americans at NDSU.

Funding on the way, but future uncertain for local concert venues.

Fire officials respond to machine on fire inside Virginia Ave. facility.

3-Month-Old Taken In Backseat When Van Stolen On Spring Street In Alton, Police Seek Information.

Mets lose 7-3 vs. Nationals on Friday Night.

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Blanks Devils on Friday.

Pentagon linguist pleads guilty to exposing U.S. intelligence sources to Hezbollah.

Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs.

International crime ring suspected to be involved in recent SCV thefts.

Neighbors, volunteers push to help seniors get vaccinated in Philadelphia.