© Instagram / edwards theatre





New Edwards Theatre in SM opens Nov. 21 and Vintage Photo of the Historical Edwards Theatre in Sarasota ca 1926





Vintage Photo of the Historical Edwards Theatre in Sarasota ca 1926 and New Edwards Theatre in SM opens Nov. 21





Last News:

Actors Guild of Parkersburg returning to the stage with 'Love, Loss, and What I Wore'.

Justice: Rental assistance available.

Chemours crew cleans Parkersburg streets, parks.

Evelyn Virginia Bumgarner Connolly.

The Tucker Carlson defense.

IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible.

Look Back: Writers take jab at government, taxes.

Hope, apprehension run high as LBUSD elementary schools prepare to open Monday.

Clayton Kershaw takes a beating as A’s rout Dodgers.

Biden says Xi, Putin welcome at global climate summit on April 22.

Ready Provides An Update On The Broncos COVID Situation.