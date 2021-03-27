© Instagram / movies in theaters now





All the Must-See Family Movies in Theaters Now and 5 Halloween Movies in Theaters Now





5 Halloween Movies in Theaters Now and All the Must-See Family Movies in Theaters Now





Last News:

Athens County authorities seek drug suspect.

Some odds and ends thoughts come to roost.

Los Alamos and Hope Christian win state cross country titles.

A Year Has Passed Since Cattaraugus County's First COVID Case.

Opinion: Why Blacks must stand with our Asian brothers and sisters.

Franklin Goes Yard Twice as Razorbacks Dominate Bulldogs.

Late runs lift No. 17 Florida State baseball over Wake Forest.

NBA-leading Jazz beat Grizzlies for 18th straight home win.

Community Group’s Training To Intervene In Racist Harassment Gains Popularity After Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings.

Garcia brothers lead Randall to 5A bi-district win over Lubbock-Cooper.

East Village Man Returns Home After Battling COVID For 2 Months To Find Apartment Cleared Out.