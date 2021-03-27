Aladdin Cast: Find out who will play new Yasmine in latest season of the show and Aladdin cast talks diversity, redefining Jasmine and ‘old school hip-hop’ Genie
By: Christopher Taylor
2021-03-27 08:36:13
Aladdin cast talks diversity, redefining Jasmine and ‘old school hip-hop’ Genie and Aladdin Cast: Find out who will play new Yasmine in latest season of the show
Galesburg High School football team puts Quincy away 46-17.
Local high school track star becoming a national name.
Week 2 high school football recap: Canton quarterback shines, Morton and Metamora win.
Dennis Schroder, Lakers Pull Away from Cavs to Snap 4-Game Losing Streak.
The spring time walk near Hull with reflective ponds and panoramic views.
Kelham Island's touching tribute to 28-year-old Sheffield hit-and-run victim who never got justice.
Football roundup: Mattoon intercepts Taylorville win.
The most beautiful tree I've ever laid eyes on.
Carrie Underwood's faith shines through on church hymns.
Melbourne auctions: Fitzroy North home soars $915,000 above reserve on biggest auction day in three years.
Srinagar: Indian Army’s recruitment rally for relatives of Army personnel ends.