© Instagram / Avril Lavigne





Avril Lavigne passionately kisses boyfriend Mod Sun during playful beach outing on his birthday and Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Dating?





Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Dating? and Avril Lavigne passionately kisses boyfriend Mod Sun during playful beach outing on his birthday





Last News:

Hundreds Attend Dallas Rally Calling for Change and an End to Asian Hate.

Cook County Pet Owners Warned That Coyotes Are Out and About.

Beavers Earn a Win and Three Second-Place Finishes in Columbus.

Driver causes three-vehicle crash on Federal Highway, leaves car and takes off running, police say.

Bregman and Alvarez homer in Astros 8-3 loss to Mets.

Carmine J. Cann Sr.

Cohan: Vaccine passports can create haves and have-nots, need to be done with equity in mind.

Baltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Drug Possession, Prostitution and Other Low-Level Offenses.

Butte Central 'thrilled' to start track and field season.

Gubernatorial candidate Youngkin talks issues at Amherst County meet-and-greet.

TPS holds vaccination clinic for family members of students and employees.