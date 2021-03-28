© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Hailee Steinfeld’s Go-To Blush Comes With a Matching Highlighter and DC Film Girl interviews Hailee Steinfeld, shares new reviews





DC Film Girl interviews Hailee Steinfeld, shares new reviews and Hailee Steinfeld’s Go-To Blush Comes With a Matching Highlighter





Last News:

35-year-old killed in robbery near 48th and Fairmount, no suspects in custody.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible ahead of/along Sunday morning's cold front.

Like spring, Mississippi River rush arrives early.

Woman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, attempted rape in new suit.

Scramble Against Time to Free Ship Stuck in Suez Canal: Live Updates.

3 Santa Rosa family members fought and lost battles with COVID-19.

Kickin’ It with Kiz: Did Broncos’ pursuit of franchise QB get out-smarted and out-maneuvered by Kyle Shanahan?

Lighthouse Inn owner struggles through delays, plans 2021 restaurant opening.

Two people were killed and at least eight injured in Virginia Beach shootings.

@BetOnline_ag BSJ Live Coverage: Celtics at Thunder.

Hawkeye Women Fall To #1 UConn – KIWARadio.com.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill More Than 100 in Deadliest Day Since Coup.