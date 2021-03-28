Tattoo-less Justin Bieber smooches Zoey Deutch in new video 'Anyone' and EXCLUSIVE: Fendi Works With Chloe x Halle, Zoey Deutch on Campaigns
By: Linda Davis
2021-03-28 02:00:11
Tattoo-less Justin Bieber smooches Zoey Deutch in new video 'Anyone' and EXCLUSIVE: Fendi Works With Chloe x Halle, Zoey Deutch on Campaigns
EXCLUSIVE: Fendi Works With Chloe x Halle, Zoey Deutch on Campaigns and Tattoo-less Justin Bieber smooches Zoey Deutch in new video 'Anyone'
Sinitsina and Katsalapov strike gold in Stockholm.
Violent threats and thank-you notes: Health Center endures 365 days of COVID.
Dan Levy Explains SNL Dressing Room Note Tradition.
Pacioretty lifts Golden Knights past Avs in West showdown.
Field Hockey vs Villanova on 3/27/2021.
Nationals send projected starting 3B Kieboom to minors.
New York restaurants feel time is now for state government to provide help.
Stars' Tanner Kero: Bumps to active roster.
Passover celebrated virtually for the second time due to pandemic.
Moderna jabs will be rolled-out in 3 weeks to under-50s as Britain's vaccine drive shifts up a gear.
‘Loaded’ NBA contenders make big move as $31m All-Star punches ‘fastest ticket’ to title.
UK to send EU harsh warning in last-ditch bid to stop export ban- 'Taxpayers paid for it'.