© Instagram / kathy griffin





Kathy Griffin sold her $14 million Bel-Air mansion and bought a Malibu beach house in the same week and Kathy Griffin seeks $16 million for Bel-Air mansion





Kathy Griffin seeks $16 million for Bel-Air mansion and Kathy Griffin sold her $14 million Bel-Air mansion and bought a Malibu beach house in the same week





Last News:

Navy Finishes NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championship.

Leechburg softball puts playoff streak on line.

Graphic novel developed as learning tool to educate on residential schools.

GCC, UMW to screen film on forced sterilization of women in prison.

Avalanche gain a point but stumble in 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.

Padres notes: Snell efficient almost to end; Grisham, Nola seem headed for extended time.

AP source: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Brooklyn Nets.

After injury to leading scorer, transfer steps up to keep Boise State soccer team rolling.

GVUSD preparing for secondary schools to open.

Mulvaney: I was 'surprised' to hear Trump's riot comments.