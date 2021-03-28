© Instagram / kathy griffin





Kathy Griffin sold her $14 million Bel-Air mansion and bought a Malibu beach house in the same week and Kathy Griffin seeks $16 million for Bel-Air mansion





Kathy Griffin seeks $16 million for Bel-Air mansion and Kathy Griffin sold her $14 million Bel-Air mansion and bought a Malibu beach house in the same week





Last News:

Chambo and Kirves place at Day 1 of NECs.

Mercer outlast Chattanooga and lightning in 35-28 win.

Mississippi lawmakers set details on $6 billion state budget.

O's add RHP Plutko in trade with Cleveland.

Houstonians line up for rent assistance with end to eviction moratorium nearing.

Photos: Nebraska baseball rallies in first game, erupts in second to sweep Minnesota.

Hundreds Rally In Chinatown To Stand Up Against Violence, Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Community.

As it happened: New low for Stephen Kenny with loss to minnows.

Tornado warning issued for Mississippi County until 7:15 pm.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Warning issued for parts of Arkansas, Lauderdale until 7:15 p.m.