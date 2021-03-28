© Instagram / eric clapton





Drummer Sonny Emory on His Years With Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, and Earth, Wind, and Fire and Pandemic Blues: Eric Clapton postpones entire 2021 European tour to 2022





Pandemic Blues: Eric Clapton postpones entire 2021 European tour to 2022 and Drummer Sonny Emory on His Years With Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, and Earth, Wind, and Fire





Last News:

UAlbany men's lacrosse gets down 6-1 and never gets back up.

Generals upend Sweet Briar, 8-1.

Park on Fremont to offer April Fools cocktail.

Cayuga County Health Department to hold Moderna clinic on Wednesday, March 31st.

Saturday events focus on gun safety, behavioral health.

Multiple `Stop Asian Hate' Rallies Held in LA Area Urging Communities to Stand Together.

WKU Drops Doubleheader to Charlotte.

UVA to limit single-use plastics due to new executive order.

YMCA shows off facility expansion to community.

It Doesn't Sound Like Celtics Expect Andre Drummond To Come To Boston.

Man dead, child injured after Austell Road shooting, crash.

Restaurant, business owners concerned about proposed Madison homeless shelter.